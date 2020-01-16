KKW Beauty’s Previously Sold Out Mascara Is Finally Back In Stock

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what‘s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
More so than most items in our makeup bags, mascara is the most tried-and-true, ride-or-die item. Unsurprisingly, when one Kim Kardashian West launched a mascara to her bourgeoning beauty line, fans flocked en masse to buy the stuff — after all, KKW herself is never without amazingly endless lashes whether on the red carpet or at home...showing us the contents of her fridge?
However, since the KKW Beauty mascara quietly launched at the end of 2018, it’s become one of the brand's top sellers eye products; originally part of KKW's Glam Bible: Smokey Volume I collection, fans quickly got addicted to the lengthening, defining formula. Well, the stuff is finally back in stock, and you can grab it either at Ulta Beauty, or on the KKW Beauty website for $18.
The brand's only mascara — for the time being, at least — checks off a lot of boxes which isn't surprising, given the beauty icon who lends her initials to the tube. While it isn't completely waterproof, the long-lasting, inky stuff is truly creamy and dreamy: I have naturally long, dark lashes and after just a single coat, my individual lashes were transformed to Bambi-like proportions. A couple more swipes of the wand took me to dramatic, brow-grazing heights. At just under $20, it's cheaper than many luxury formulas, but is an upgrade from the average drugstore find. (That said, a good tube of mascara doesn't need to be expensive – check out our favorites here.)
However, the buzziest products always find a way of selling out again, so we've included some other lengthening, thickening formulas we also love.
