The Best Part Of The New Pope Are The New Opening Credits

“The paintings of the opening scene are a quick chronological overview, with obvious shortcomings, of the most significant moments in the history and art of the entire arch of Christianity and the church,” he told Vulture in 2017 of Lenny's journey with the portraits . Sorrentino added that one specific painting showed a rock crashing down on an old pope, paving the way for a new one and his new ideas. So, let's take that thinking to this dimly-lit scene: There's a lot of female energy — like, only female energy. This tells me that women will take center-stage this season. Our young pope is busy relaxing in a coma after being a saint to the word, leaving an open space for a new pope... a woman... pope , perhaps?