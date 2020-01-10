In a film genre often dominated by masked men in tights, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) promises to be a chaotic but kickass ode to powerful women. The Margot Robbie-led superhero flick, which hits theaters in February, will share the untold story of anti-hero Harley Quinn and her ragtag team of super(s)heroes as they track down the crime lord terrorizing Gotham City.
The film’s accompanying soundtrack will be equally as powerful, and its first single is proof. In the video for “Diamonds,” Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and R&B darling Normani team up to introduce fans to the dizzying, colorful world that they’ll see in Birds of Prey.
Advertisement
Sampling Marilyn Monroe’s iconic song “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” for the chorus, Normani gives the 1953 a much needed modern update. “Southern girl like me, I ain't afraid to catch a case,” the “Motivation” singer brags on the hook. “VV' on me, and I flooded out the face.”
Clad in a sexy latex bodysuit, Meg Thee Stallion steps up to bat, and she's armed with one of Harley Quinn's signature weapons. The Houston hottie delivers fire line after line, all while beating down a group of bad guys in a splashy funhouse. "I like it when you call me crazy," says Thee Stallion. "Long as you keep callin', baby."
"Diamonds" marks Megan and Normani's first collaboration, but we're certain it won't be their last; both women hail from Houston, Texas, and their chemistry on the track was too good for it to be their last joint project.
But Meg and Normani aren't the only powerhouses on the Birds of Prey soundtrack. The film's twitter account confirmed a stellar list of artists whose original music will appear in the movie, and from the looks of it, the entire soundtrack will bang from start to finish.
LET’S 👏 FREAKIN’ 👏 DO 👏 THIS! 👏 #BirdsOfPrey@DojaCat@Normani@theestallion @halsey@IAMSUMMERWALKER @Saweetie @LaurenJauregui @kflay@charlottelawr@maisiehpeters@WHIPPEDCREAM@babygothxx@GALXARA@cynthialovely @iamjuceefroot@sofitukker@ADONA_music@jurneesmollett pic.twitter.com/449ORKq1Dr— Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 9, 2020
Doja Cat, Summer Walker, Halsey and Normani's Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui are just some of the high profile names on the all-female album, which means we can fully expect the project to be a multi-genre sonic experience for women, by women.
Birds of Prey: The Album will be available for streaming across platforms on February 7, the same day that the film will hit theaters. Check out the video for "Diamonds" below.
Advertisement