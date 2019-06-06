Margot Robbie Hates Being Described As A "Bombshell"

Margot Robbie profiles have become somewhat notorious for the way the (usually male) writers ogle at the 28-year-old movie star. So when writer Irina Aleksander interviewed the actress for Vogue ahead of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, she pointed out this trope, and asked the actress how she felt about constantly being referred to as a "bombshell."
“I hate that word," Robbie reveals in the piece. "I hate it — so much. I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I’m not a bombshell. I’m not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, ‘Look at that woman.’ That doesn’t happen. People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don’t know what that word would be, but I’m certain it would not be bombshell."
Robbie is a serious, Oscar-nominated actress who constantly gets boiled down to her looks — which is perhaps why a reporter spoke up two weeks ago to, somewhat ironically, take issue with Robbie's portrayal in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino film.
“Quentin, you have put Margot Robbie, a very talented actress, in your film,” the journalist asked the director at Cannes. “This is a person with a great deal of acting talent, and yet you haven’t really given her many lines in the movie. I guess that was a deliberate choice on your part. I just wanted to know why that was, that we don’t hear her actually speaking very much.”
Quentin's initial response was to sharply reply that he "rejects" the reporter's "hypothesis," but he later expanded on his thoughts in an interview with Indiewire.
"There was a little bit more of her; everybody lost sequences," he explained, adding, "[Tate] is an angelic presence throughout the movie, she’s an angelic ghost on earth, to some degree, she’s not in the movie, she’s in our hearts."
Margot Robbie's upcoming movies include The Untitled Roger Ailes Project, Barbie, and Birds of Prey, in which she'll have more words to say — and none of them will be "bombshell."
