We wouldn't have pegged Ty Dolla $ign as a romantic, but you can't tell a book by his sexy lyrics, can you? The hip-hop artist took to his Instagram Story on Friday to shout his love of Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui from the rooftops. Or from a sweet photo that will disappear in a few hours, anyway.
"Blessed and thankful to have u in my life my love," Ty Dolla $ign wrote on the photo, with a heart, heart-eye emoji, and kiss-blowing emoji, just in case his meaning weren't clear. The two are sharing such an intimate moment in the pic, despite being surrounded by friends toasting to the camera, that we feel a bit like voyeurs looking at it.
Advertisement
The 32-year-old "Or Nah" singer and the 21-year-old pop star had not publicly defined their relationship until now. Jauregui has, however, shared some of photos of themselves at events together, as People pointed out.
In September, she posted three photos of herself and her maybe-boyfriend dressed up for three different occasions.
Later, she posted a pic of them looking just a tiny bit intoxicated and wrote, "Mish u." We can't tell how serious they are about each other, but they do look like they have a good time. Also, they seem to have exactly the same shade of green eyes, which is an interesting thing to look for in a potential partner.
Jauregui isn't letting a little romance get in the way of the rest of her life. This week, Fifth Harmony dropped a remix of "He Like That" featuring French Montana, and they've been touring and promoting their album nonstop.
"I've been in 12 different cities in 10 days," Jauregui tweeted on Friday. "That's just assessing the past 10 days."
Advertisement