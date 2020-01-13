Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, “no pressure” Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020
What is the update on Trump's impeachment?
Why does everyone think the Iran attacks is related to Trump's impeachment?
Mike Lee calls Iran briefing “probably the worst briefing at least on a military issue I’ve seen,” adding that it was “insulting” to be told by administration officials not to debate merits of taking military action— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 8, 2020
What will happen next for Trump's impeachment after the Iran attacks?
Hope that all House Republicans will vote against Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s War Powers Resolution. Also, remember her “speed & rush” in getting the Impeachment Hoax voted on & done. Well, she never sent the Articles to the Senate. Just another Democrat fraud. Presidential Harassment!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020