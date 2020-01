A quick rundown of events: on 19 December, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump, passing two separate articles (historic!). Now, the Senate awaits those articles to try the president on criminal charges. This will determine whether or not Trump is removed from office, something that has never actually happened in US history. But let’s be clear about one thing: Impeachment occurs within the House, so technically, Trump is already impeached — and he can stay in office so long as the Senate doesn’t vote him out.