All The Signs That Meghan McCain Might Be Leaving The View

Meghan McCain has quite the knack for controversy — especially when it comes to her roundtable talk. The 35-year-old co-host of The View is well-known for her contrarian opinions and non-answer answers, often to the point of visibly irritating her fellow co-hosts.
Just last month, after a heated on-air debate about Trump’s impeachment, the usually-collected Whoopi Goldberg bluntly told McCain, “Girl, please stop talking. Please stop talking right now.” On the show, McCain seemed taken back and simply responded, “No problem, I won’t talk for the rest of the show.” The very next day, she took to Twitter to draw comparisons between herself and Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. Which, was a stretch, to say the least.
Advertisement
These days, it looks like McCain’s future on the show that made her a household name might be in question. For starters, there’s a literal petition to replace her, specifically with another conservative commentator like Ana Navarro or Jedediah Bila (who actually left The View back in 2017). As of press time, the petition had more than 8,300 signatures.
Complicating matters even more are several unsubstantiated claims that McCain’s co-hosts are not currently on speaking terms with her. On Thursday, she was mysteriously absent from the live taping of the show. This drew further criticism considering the recent tensions with both co-hosts and guests.
Namely, her being MIA comes just two days after her on-air confrontation with Senator Elizabeth Warren. The Democratic presidential nominee appeared on The View to talk about her platform and the ongoing military crisis with Iran. McCain accused Warren of flip-flopping her description of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and said, “I don’t understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain the change.”
For the record, Warren called Soleimani a “murderer responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans,” but that response clearly didn’t satisfy McCain. McCain badgered Warren to refer to Soleimani as a “terrorist,” which led the senator to clarify her perspective on the whole situation.
“Of course he is [a terrorist],” Warren said. “He’s part of a group that our federal government has designated as a terrorist. The question, though, is, ‘What’s the right response?’ And the response that Donald Trump has picked is the most incendiary and has moved us right to the edge of war — and that is not in our long-term interests.”
Advertisement
Warren outright ignoring Meghan McCain is the energy I need for 2020. https://t.co/ioFi1iCr3P— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) January 8, 2020
That response effectively shut down additional retorts from McCain, though it didn’t save her from getting criticized on social media. Many felt that Warren not only made her points very clear during her appearance on the show, but that she also expertly ignored McCain’s other attempts to interrupt her while she was speaking.
Now, McCain's career as a commentator and co-host on The View seem to hang in the balance as so many speculate her absence and possible dismissal.
Advertisement