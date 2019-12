Meghan McCain Gets Schooled On Impeachment, Whoopi-Style

During a roundtable discussion, Behar went toe-to-toe with McCain and conservative co-host Abby Huntsman. When it came to discussing why former President Bill Clinton was impeached for perjury but Trump isn't being held to that standard, Hostin brought out the receipts — she clamored him for everything from paying off Stormy Daniels to the Ukraine scandal. McCain, being true to her brand , then surmounted that it was her job to “analyze the politics” of the situation and not “litigate the ethics.”