What Is Jed Wyatt Doing Now?

After competing for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette, winner Jed Wyatt scorned America when it became evident to many that he wasn’t in the game for the “right reasons.” After earning the final rose and getting engaged to Brown on the show’s finale, Brown revealed that the two had broke up after details of Wyatt’s offscreen girlfriend came to light. To some fans, the original songs that Wyatt performed on The Bachelorette suddenly seemed less sweet, and more self-promotional. With Wyatt’s co-competitor Peter Weber starting his own journey to love as the new Bachelor — which was kicked off with a little visit from a regretful Brown — it’s worth wondering: What, exactly, is Jed Wyatt doing now?
Wyatt currently lives in Nashville, according to his Instagram, and is still pursuing music. Though he hasn’t shared any new show dates for 2020, his official website declared that he planned to spend 2019 “playing and spreading [his] love for music throughout Nashville and globally.” In September, he performed with country singer Jana Kramer at an iHeartRadio event, per his Instagram.
It seems like his time on The Bachelorette was creatively inspiring: The last song that he shared to his ‘gram was “Salmon Jacket,” a jokey tune about the pink blazer that was seemingly passed from guy to guy on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.
In his personal life, Wyatt rang in the New Year with new girlfriend Ellen Decker. The reality star shared lots of posts of him and his new lady this winter, and it appears that they’ve been dating since at least late November.
In addition to spending time with Decker, his Instagram shows him hanging out with his family, taking in nature, and thirsting over Chick-Fil-A. (Seriously, dude, what’s up with the obsession with Chick-Fil-A?)
If you want to get up close and personal with Wyatt, you have the opportunity. The Bachelorette alum works with the Cameo app, and for just $70, you, too, can have a personal message from Wyatt. It’s unclear whether you can request Wyatt to write you an original song or if he saved those just for Brown.
