The Snubs Of The 2020 BAFTA Nominations Tell The Same Infuriating Story

The most infuriating thing about this is that the lack of people of color and women in the nominee pool isn't a surprise at all. It's not new, and it's almost expected despite coming at a time when the need for diversity is readily addressed in the industry and shouted about on social media but, clearly, is failing to effect real change. It's hard to anticipate when we'll reach a tipping point in the industry's sincere recognition of the talents and achievements of people of color and women; for now we can hope that the outrage which prompts trends like #BAFTAsSoWhite is taken as seriously as it should be. This repetitive exclusion isn't just a hashtag, it's a painful reality which reminds communities that they're not welcome in the prestigious white male circle that is the film awards.