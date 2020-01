With a predatory sexual assault charge against him, Weinstein could potentially serve a life sentence if the District Attorney finds him guilty. Rottuno and the rest of his defense team are doing everything they can to avoid that, and to up scrutiny of the women instead of Weinstein. The women at the trial, however, want the focus to be on his actions. But accusers are fortifying, preparing to testify and prove a history of predatory behavior that will force Weinstein, in no uncertain terms, to confront and pay for his actions — regardless of any outlandish defense tactics that attempt to dismantle their cases.