Harvey Weinstein Is Trying To Buy His Freedom & Innocence. I See Right Through It.

Weinstein’s lawsuits have been dragging on since October 2017. Legal battles are traumatic in and of themselves, but these women have been forced to relive and re-prove their assaults for the last two years. My legal battle cost me a lot of therapy sessions, and I was suicidal during a lot of it. I can’t imagine that these women had an easy time taking care of their physical and mental health during this ordeal, and that care is expensive. I’m sure many of them had to take time off work for this case; they lost money and career growth during that time. Their personal lives and relationships undoubtedly suffered as well. Not to mention the money spent on pints of cookie dough ice cream, pillows to punch, and drywall patching kits (for when the pillows don’t cut it).

