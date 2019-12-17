Harvey Weinstein Is Trying To Buy His Freedom & Innocence. I See Right Through It.

Because The Weinstein Company has declared bankruptcy, you might wonder how Weinstein is buying his freedom. This is not personal bankruptcy; it is his company. His company’s insurance is covering everything, including the settlement. Even if he personally declares bankruptcy, it would still be Chapter 11 bankruptcy. He would have to liquidate some assets to pay off creditors, make a payment schedule for others, and some debts would likely be discharged or forgiven. Weinstein would simply move assets around a bit. He’s living quite comfortably at the moment, and he’ll never live hand to mouth. Even for surgery, he goes to a luxury wing of the hospital complete with original artwork and a private chef, according to this misguided Page Six interview. He is trying to buy sympathy with headlines of “bankruptcy” and “surgery.” Just like he was doing with his walker. If this settlement goes through, as it looks like it will, Weinstein doesn’t have to admit any wrongdoing. He’s not only buying his freedom, but he’s also buying his innocence in the civil suit.