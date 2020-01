Max Mara’s Latest Campaign Was Inspired By Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s James Bond

For the film’s latest installment, recent Golden Globe winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought in to add some of the dark, witty humor that put her and her work (which includes Fleabag and Killing Eve season one) on the map. While imagining how Waller-Bridge would tackle the screenplay (notably, only one other woman has ever written a Bond movie, and that was in 1962), Max Mara designer Ian Griffiths got inspired to build his Spring Summer 2020 collection around what he believed she would do with the classic flick.