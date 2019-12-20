Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Sparkly Suit Is All The NYE Inspo We Need

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a person who loves fashion so much she often writes very specific garments into her storylines. And she treats red carpets, movie premieres, and after-parties with just as much excitement. On Wednesday, the English actress and producer attended the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker after-party in a futuristic Ralph & Russo matching two-piece.
Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge stepped out in a silver-y blue lurex tweed short-sleeve jacket and matching culottes from the brand’s fall 2019 collection. Ralph & Russo is known for its elevated elegance, and in 2014, became the first British brand invited by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture to show during couture in almost a century. “When you land on an outfit that you love, there’s no greater feeling,” Waller-Bridgen told Vogue. “Still,” she said, “I maintain the right to leave the house looking like shit, in my pajamas.”
Advertisement
While we’ve yet to see the Fleabag actress photographed in her ‘jammies but we do remember the now iconic post-Emmys photo at the Chateau Marmont in which she wore a glittering Monique Lhuillier gown with a cocktail in one hand and a cigarette in the other.
In a galaxy far, far away, this would be our ideal after-party look, too (but Ralph & Russo, is lovely, of course).
Related Content:
Advertisement