Since the Star Wars films that came out in the '90s and '00s are prequels to the films released in the '70s and '80s, there are multiple ways you could approach a rewatch. You could keep it simple and straightforward and watch the films in order of their original release date: The original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, Rogue One, The Last Jedi, and Solo. You could also watch them in chronological order, which would mean watching The Phantom Menace first, and then slotting Solo and Rogue One in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. If you're not a fan of the prequels, starting off with Jar Jar Binks might be tiring, but I will say that going from the breathtaking final few minutes of Rogue One into A New Hope is a thrill.