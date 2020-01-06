Marvel’s New Mutants Will Haunt You In Your Sleep

In the upcoming superhero horror flick The New Mutants, a diverse group of young mutants are forced to come to terms with their powers. Sent to a secret facility to supposedly heal from the pain brought on by their superhuman abilities, the teenagers have to take on a mysterious scientist as well as an evil magical creature who preys on their deepest fears. This isn't your ordinary superhero film; unlike its predecessors in the genre, which relied on fast-paced action scenes, The New Mutants leans very heavily into horror.