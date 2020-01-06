Marvel’s New Mutants Will Haunt You In Your Sleep

Wolverine. Jean Grey. Cyclops. Beast. Since the 2000 release of X-Men, your favorite mutants have led the revolution under the wise direction of Professor X. But with the 2019 film Dark Phoenix seemingly wrapping up the X-Men arc under film studio 20th Century Fox, Marvel Comics fans were wondering what was next for the mutant community. Have no fear, new mutants are finally here. Literally.
In the upcoming superhero horror flick The New Mutants, a diverse group of young mutants are forced to come to terms with their powers. Sent to a secret facility to supposedly heal from the pain brought on by their superhuman abilities, the teenagers have to take on a mysterious scientist as well as an evil magical creature who preys on their deepest fears. This isn't your ordinary superhero film; unlike its predecessors in the genre, which relied on fast-paced action scenes, The New Mutants leans very heavily into horror.
Advertisement
If you were able to peek through your fingers while watching the truly terrifying trailer, you probably recognized many of the actors in the cast. Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things) star in the horror movie, and they're joined by fellow actors Henry Zaga and Blue Hunt. Antonio Banderas is also rumored to be making a cameo, but his role has yet to be disclosed.
There's a possibility that we may see the new mutants and their powers play out beside the likes of Spider-Man, Thor, and Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In early March 2019, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, meaning that all of these superhero stories could finally come together in the ultimate crossover.
Working out the timelines for these different plots may prove somewhat difficult — comic book storylines are notoriously complex — but we won't have to worry about connecting all of those characters just yet because the MCU is still hard at work on its anticipated Phase 4 lineup, which may include Marvel's first trans superhero but definitely features a ripped Kumail Nanjani in The Eternals.
Until then, we can rest knowing that there is a fresh new team of superheroes up to the challenge of protecting the world. The New Mutants is set to release in theaters on April 3, 2020.
Advertisement