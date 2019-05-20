Maisie Williams' Next Role Couldn't Be More Different From Arya Stark

Arya Stark made it perfectly clear that she wasn't a lady in Game of Thrones (Gendry's broken heart can attest to that), but just because she prefers chainlink to lace doesn't mean that she's not down for fabulous runway looks and even bolder beauty styles. (After all, she did change up her hairdo before setting sail in the series finale.)
BBC announced on Monday that actress Maisie Williams, who played our favorite Night Kingslayer in GoT, is set to appear as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK when the show debuts later this year. Whether on the battlefield or in a judge's chair, you could say Williams slays all day.
"What I love the most about drag is the story of the drag queen behind the facade," Williams said in a press release. "I think that so much of drag comes from a place of real pain and seeing how that transforms into a character is so interesting to me. I love that about art and about drag."
Williams will join the other primary judges, including RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr, and Graham Norton, according to BuzzFeed.
Serving up lewks isn't the only thing on Williams' post-GoT horizon. The actress will also appear in The New Mutants, an X-Men film which premieres in 2020, as a mutant named Rahne Sinclair, who goes by the moniker "Wolfsbane" alongside Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Blu Hunt (The Originals), and Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why). Additionally, she recently launched her podcast, Thinking Big with Maisie Williams and released Daisie, an app designed to help young creative network and brainstorm.
It looks like what's west of Westeros is a rich future as a celebrity guest judge, film star, and an entrepreneur. But, let's hope Williams leaves behind her beloved Needle on her upcoming ventures.
