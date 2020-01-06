Alex Rodriguez Called Out Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globe Loss On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globe nomination for Hustlers was Hollywood welcoming the icon into the gold. Despite her many movie roles, Lopez herself has admitted that her acting chops were overlooked, and her Golden Globe nomination was a chance to right some wrongs. This time around, though, the HFPA wasn't quite ready. Lopez lost the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress to Laura Dern in Marriage Story, and while J. Lo was graceful as ever in her defeat, fiancé Alex Rodriguez wouldn't let it all go down without at least some strong parting words on Instagram.
Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in March of 2019 after two years of dating, and the baseball player has been Lopez's unofficial hype man during all the Hustlers buzz, and he's not ready to retire.
"Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion," he wrote on Instagram following her defeat. "To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion."
He went on, reminding Lopez that she was also a champion for "musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers" and her "children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family."
"To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion," he concluded the post. "And don’t you ever forget it."
"You are my everything," Lopez wrote in the comments.
Luckily, this is only the first award show of 2020. She's also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture in the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the Oscar nominations are still ahead. But Ramona, Lopez's Hustlers character, wouldn't let herself be motivated by all these awards. She's constantly on the grind and working for herself, which means maybe more Jennifer Lopez movies are the things we should actually be looking forward to, anyways.
