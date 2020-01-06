Alex Rodriguez Called Out Jennifer Lopez’s Golden Globe Loss On Instagram

View this post on Instagram

Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. . To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion. . For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. . To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion. . To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it. ❤️❤️❤️