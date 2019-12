Jennifer Lopez Calls Out Tabloids Casting Her As The Girlfriend For Discrediting Her Talent

Throughout a series of high-profile relationships , gossip magazines drowned out recognition for her talent in favor of speculation about who she’s dating , whether they’re happy together, if anyone is cheating, and any other invasive details about her private life. Lopez admits that it affected her for a long time. “I was talked about in a way that discredited any sort of talent I had,” Lopez said to CBS Sunday Morning. “It was hard because I started thinking, ‘Well, maybe I am a fraud.’” She explained how impostor syndrome and feelings of self-doubt are common in artists. The constant barrage of tabloid coverage only magnified those feelings for Lopez, who never viewed her relationships as an endless source of drama and salacious news.