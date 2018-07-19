Men are "useless" before they hit 33, according to Jennifer Lopez, who made the claim in a recent episode of Tinder's "Swipe Sessions" series. The 48-year-old was enlisted to help a 29-year-old country singer, Brooke, sort out the wheat from the chaff on the dating app and find her a man who looked like he could "chop wood".
Lopez knows a thing or two about love and dating, she's been married three times and dated both older and younger men (including 24-year-old Casper Smart) and seems to revel in left-swiping for someone else. The guy who doesn't keep ketchup in the fridge? Hell no. And she's just as ruthless when it comes to age.
When a potential suitor for Brooke – a 29-year-old named Maurice – pops up on the app, she says: “Guys, until they’re 33, are really useless.” She may have only intended it as a throwaway comment, but it's got people talking and even relationship experts have waded in. New-York based Dr Jane Greer said Lopez has a point, telling Business Insider "it can take men into their early 30s to establish their professional career and feel a sense of financial stability," and it's often not until their early 30s that men are ready for marriage.
It may be a cliché to say that men mature at a slower rate than women, but many men seem to agree with J-Lo. Refinery29 UK asked six 33-year-old men if they feel any less useless than in their younger years.