Peter Weber's Bachelor season opened with a dramatic look at what seems to be his finale and it ended on a major cliffhanger about his ex Hannah Brown. It left viewers with so many questions, but there are not currently any answers — because spoilers about Peter's Bachelor season are much harder to come by than usual.
For years, blogger Stephen Carbone has run the website Reality Steve and has been giving away the endings of The Bachelor franchise shows for any interested parties. Sometimes Steve has been wrong, but mostly he has been right, and he at least always has an answer of some sort. This year is different, and it may be because the show has completely changed its format. Steve wrote in a blog post that he thinks the reason he doesn't know who (if anyone) Peter proposed to is because that proposal may not have happened yet.
In interviews leading up to the premiere, Peter has been bragging about how his season will supposedly be "the very first unspoiled season in a while," as he told People. Now, that's not entirely true. Steve has spoiled all the way up to the final two (if you choose to believe his spoilers), he just doesn't know who, if anyone, wins. To Steve, that means the show hasn't filmed that portion of the finale yet. "I can't spoil something that hasn’t happened yet," he wrote.
It's possible that, for the first time ever, The Bachelor will have a live proposal on After the Final Rose so that everyone — Reality Steve included — will find out the winner together. That certainly seems to be what Peter and host Chris Harrison have been hinting at in interviews. Peter added in his People interview that "there's a reason that no one's gonna find out the ending," and Harrison told Good Morning America, "You truly aren't gonna know how it's going to end until the very end. It's possible it's still not over."
But even if the proposal hasn't been filmed yet, that doesn't mean we won't ever get spoilers. You better believe that Steve is going to try his best to get whatever he can before the actual finale airs. "We have about 10 weeks until the finale and ATFR," Steve wrote. "I'm sure more will come out during that time, and when I hear stuff that I can confirm, I will share it with you."
One thing that may give things away is that the Bachelor usually has secret meetups with the winner from the time the show finishes filming (in November) to when the finale airs (in March) to keep the relationship healthy and intact. Since Steve claims to already know the final two, he will likely be keeping close tabs on their whereabouts in relation to Peter's over the next couple of months. Unless Peter is forbidden from seeing his winner until ATFR (which seems like it could hurt the budding potential engagement), things may leak after all.
But even if we only find out about things as they're airing, it's going to be exciting to watch, according to Harrison. "It’s a wild, turbulent ending. You won’t predict how this comes to a conclusion," the host told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's not one of those endings where you go, 'Oh, this is the one. And this is this great, crazy long love story and she’s always been the one since the beginning. And it’s so simple and beautiful.' It’s a wild ride. It is a turbulent, wild, emotional, gut-wrenching ride right up until the very end."
Some of that was hinted at in the beginning of the premiere with Harrison coming up to Peter before a potential proposal and saying, "There's something I just found out." Later, Peter was shown saying, "It's just like the last thing I needed to hear," and his mom was shown sobbing and saying, "Don't let her go. Bring her home to us."
The cliffhanger at the end of the premiere episode seems to be leading fans in the direction of thinking that Hannah and Peter's story isn't truly over yet. When she came to host a group date, she ended up crying to him in the dressing room about how she still had feelings for him. Peter admitted that he still did as well and even asked if she would be interested in joining the season with the rest of the women. This chapter of their lives seems far from over, so perhaps she's the one that Peter's mom wants him to bring home?
There unfortunately isn't any way of telling right now, and Peter seems more than thrilled that Reality Steve (he mentioned him by name in an interview with THR) doesn't have the answers either. "I'm very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they're not going to find out what happens — there's no way they're going to find out," Peter said. "I'm excited for everyone to just come along for the journey and not know what happens at the end, and just be able to live it out with me."
For once, we're in the dark about the show's ending — but at least we're all in the dark together.
