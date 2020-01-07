The cliffhanger at the end of the premiere episode seems to be leading fans in the direction of thinking that Hannah and Peter's story isn't truly over yet. When she came to host a group date, she ended up crying to him in the dressing room about how she still had feelings for him. Peter admitted that he still did as well and even asked if she would be interested in joining the season with the rest of the women. This chapter of their lives seems far from over, so perhaps she's the one that Peter's mom wants him to bring home?