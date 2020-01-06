We know the bob haircut has been sweeping Hollywood as of late. The sharp, blunt, chin-skimming length is on track to be the accessory of 2020 — and the Golden Globes red carpet has solidified the hair trend in spades.
Tonight, it feels as if almost every celebrity showed up with some variation of a expertly-styled bob. Fan-favorite Reese Witherspoon wore her blonde chop slicked back and polished, as did The Politician's up-and-coming redhead Zoey Deutch. While Ana de Amas and Joey King opted for low, mini ponytails, and Kerry Washington and Tiffany Haddish plumped their bobs with some glam volume.
Scroll though to see the breakout haircut of the 2020 Golden Globes — and every way the stars styled it.