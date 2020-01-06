Is Shiann The Bachelor Crew’s Pick To Win Peter’s Heart? She’s Certainly Their Favorite Contestant

There are some exciting personalities coming up in this season of The Bachelor — in promos, one woman even introduces herself to bachelor Peter Weber while wearing a set of paper windmill blades, teasing his appearance on the previous season of The Bachelorette. But some contestants are inevitably destined to become fan favorites, and it looks like Shiann Lewis, a 27-year-old administrative assistant from Las Vegas, might be one of them.
The 33 women vying for Weber’s heart are all impressive candidates, but even host Chris Harrison says Lewis is likely to be popular among fans.
“Shiann may be the favorite of the entire crew,” Harrison said in a video introducing the women in this upcoming season. “We are not immune to having our favorites as well. And she’s just one that came right out of the limo and...you’ll understand why.”
First things first: it’s “She-Ann,” not “Shy-Ann.” Lewis has her name pronunciation handily spelled out on her Instagram bio, and Harrison also hinted that she uses a nickname on the show. It has a personal backstory to it, which he said we would hear about at her limo entrance.
Lewis has also shared a few more details about herself on Instagram. She’s a big hockey fan — her favorite team is naturally the Las Vegas Golden Knights. She’s a January baby, so she’ll be celebrating her birthday while The Bachelor is on air. She loves wine and mimosas (presumably with a good brunch), enjoys beach trips and hitting the pool, and she’s a regular at her gym, occasionally posting videos and helpful workout breakdowns.
Oh, and this one is just perfect for her Bachelor Nation debut: like Weber, a noted pilot, Lewis isn’t a stranger to air travel — she used to be a flight attendant.
With The Bachelor about to take off, Lewis is just one of many contestants we will be keeping an eye on — because as we know, anything can happen on this show.
The upcoming season of The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
