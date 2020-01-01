From More Baby Yoda To Lizzie McGuire, Disney+ Just Dropped A Huge 2020 Teaser

The holidays are over, but the gifts keep coming. The latest comes courtesy of Disney+, which just dropped a huge teaser of what’s coming to the streaming service in 2020.
In addition to finally getting the live-action version of movies such as Aladdin and The Lion King, Disney+ subscribers will also see the release of a host of new original series and films. So many good things!
The teaser trailer flashes through a few things we have known about for months, like the Lizzie McGuire reboot and Marvel Studios’ first original series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But now we can also look forward to Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, a contemporary princess film featuring Disney Channel’s Andi Mack star Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin.
Advertisement
Also coming to the streamer is Diary of a Future President, executive produced by Gina Rodriguez. The comedy series follows a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl’s journey “through the ups and downs of middle school, which set her on the path to becoming the president of the United States.” Fitting, given that 2020 is an election year.
Other new releases coming to the streamer include Marvel’s WandaVision and the unscripted Muppets series Muppets Now, docuseries Rogue Trip and Becoming, and the film Stargirl, based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Jerry Spinelli.
No word yet on when all this great content will be released. The new year just started so we may have to wait a while. To be safe, though, I’d subscribe now and catch up on The Mandalorian in the meantime because more Baby Yoda is coming in 2020, too.
Advertisement