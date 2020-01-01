In the Qur'an, Dajjal is believed to have come from Syria, where this show is set, leading some Muslim fans to wonder if the character will lose an eye in one of the episodes, too. (According to the Islamic holy book of Hadith, which contains the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad, Dajjal is blind in one eye.) In response to the Dajjal theory, the official Netflix Twitter account wrote that "that's not actually the character's name."