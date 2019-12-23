You Have 10 New Netflix Treats To Binge This Christmas Week — Here’s What’s Worth Watching

Hello, you. It is Christmas week, and that means you'll hopefully have some free time ahead to veg out on the couch.
Netflix is here to fill those idle hours with content — so much content. If you didn’t guess from that greeting, the return of You, Penn Badgley’s bloody, confusingly sexy stalker thriller, is nigh. When You first premiered on Netflix in December 2018, it was a former Lifetime show making its big streaming debut. Now, a year later, it has left its cable TV roots behind and stands as an official Netflix property.
This week will also welcome the opening of comedian John Mulaney’s kid's special (that is also definitely for adults), Kevin Hart’s most personal work to date, and the second season of Lost in Space. Plus, when it comes to international content, Netflix is finally giving fans the second part of cult favorite Terrace House: Tokyo: 2019-2020.
Sorry Santa, Netflix has the real gifts this year — and they're piling up around the metaphorical tree.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.