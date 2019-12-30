Fans Think Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Getting Back Together In 2020

It might be time to get in touch with your ex soon, because it looks like 2020 could be the year of rekindling the flame. Exes like Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima and Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, are letting bygones be bygones, and Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik might be the latest couple to give it (Love?Friendship? Both?) another try.
Hadid and Malik made their official debut in early 2016 and dominated the headlines; fans were obsessed with the gorgeous pair’s loving relationship. However, after two years, the couple announced on social media that they had called it quits — only to get back together just a few months later. After breaking up with the One Direction singer one last time, Hadid caught the eye of Tyler Cameron, the runner-up of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. One thing led to another, and before we knew it, the models were dating.
In November, after Cameron and the supermodel eventually went their separate ways, E!News reported that Hadid and Malik had started talking to each other again.
Despite claims that the exes are currently just friends, Hadid’s latest social media moves are hinting at a possible reunion. The model's last Instagram story featured a special chicken recipe from Malik's mother Trisha (@mammamalik on Instagram), and Hadid made sure to tag her in the post.
Mama Malik then reposted a clip from Hadid's 2017 interview with British Vogue. In the clip, Hadid is asked what her favorite restaurant is, to which she replied, "My boyfriend's house." Her boyfriend at the time? The "Pillow Talk" singer.
The social media activity was enough to get Zigi fans excited at the potential of the stars getting back together once again. They put on their sleuthing hats and did a deep dive into both stars' social media accounts and discovered that the former flames had been quietly liking each other's old Instagram posts. "Okay Gigi, you can start feeding us pictures of Zayn now," one fan commented. "im gonna FUCKING SCREAM IF GIGI AND ZAYN ARE STILL TOGETHEF IM GONNA FUCKING SCREAM" tweeted another excitedly.
Still, it could very well be too soon to say that the couple is back on — Hadid and Malik could just be on the path to renewing their friendship à la Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner. Lovers or friends, it's just good to see that the duo is going into the new year on good terms.
