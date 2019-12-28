The Rumors That Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Was Photoshopped Just Got Shut Down

The latest rumors about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — that the couple used Photoshop on their Christmas card — are not true.
That’s according to actress Janina Gavankar (The Morning Show, Blindspotting), Meghan’s friend and the photographer behind the Sussexes’ 2019 family Christmas picture. The black-and-white photograph stars baby Archie front and center as he crawls towards the camera. Meghan and Harry are slightly out of focus sitting behind Archie, smiling on either side of their son.
But detractors quickly jumped in with their own takes on the family photo, including one from The Daily Mail claiming that Meghan used Photoshop to sharpen her own face to stand out more. Gavankar swiftly shut that rumor down on social media.
“So proud to have taken the Christmas photo for one of my best friends and her family,” Gavankar wrote on Instagram earlier this week, sharing the picture on her own feed. She went on to deny any Photoshopping, and said that the Mail obtained an edited copy of the photo (or edited it in-house) to make it look that way.
“Here’s the original that was sent out (cropped to fit IG),” Gavankar wrote. “And to The Mail, I see your campaign against my friend continues. Nice photoshop of my non-photoshopped image. Now may we all get back to the spirit of Christmas and not the spirit of maliciousness.”
Tensions have often flared between the Sussexes and the tabloids. Meghan and Harry have filed several lawsuits against prominent tabloids in the U.K., including the Mail, for several grievances, including publishing “untruths” about Meghan, publishing a private letter from Meghan to her father, and alleged phone hacking.
The Sussexes have not issued a response to this particular rumor. Much like their Thanksgiving in the States, the family is presumably keeping busy celebrating the holidays in Canada.
