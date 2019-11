Meghan Markle Denies Spending Taxpayer Money On A Copper Tub & Yoga Studio In New Lawsuit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on the offensive, filing a third lawsuit against a British press outlet for publishing "untrue" stories to portray the Duchess "negatively." Markle first sued the Mail and its parent company , Associated Newspapers, last month for publishing excerpts of a private letter she wrote to her father, and Prince Harry sued News Group Newspapers , owners of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, for alleged phone hacking. Now, Markle's team has hit Associated Newspapers with another lawsuit , this time targeted at specific claims they made about Markle, particularly regarding her baby shower and the house she moved into with Prince Harry, Frogmore Cottage