Stormi’s Extravagant Christmas Gift Gave Birth To 2019’s Final Meme

If there’s one thing you can expect come holiday season, it’s for the Kardashian-Jenner clan to post about whatever lavish presents they are giving and receiving . The other thing you can rely on is that whatever gift the Kardashian-Jenners bestow upon each other will make the internet incredibly salty. This year, it’s Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster sparking envy with her very own “dream house,” courtesy of grandmomager Kris Jenner — and her suggestion that maybe her gift should be a Birkin bag instead.