Kylie Jenner’s Baby Stormi Got Her Own House For Christmas

I guess the extravagance of a Kardashian Christmas should be beyond shock at this point, but I'll admit I was naive enough to do a double-take when I saw that Kris Jenner got Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi a whole-ass house for the holiday. In the Lip Kit creator's latest vlog about her Christmas decorations, she inserted some footage of Kris surprising her grandaughter with the gift, which happened to be the same house that Kylie had when she was a kid.