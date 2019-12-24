Bath & Body Works’ After-Christmas Sale Is A 75%-Off Blowout

While we love a product-specific sale at Bath & Body Works — like its recent Candle Day and inaugural Body Care Day — there's really nothing quite like the retailer's major semi-annual sale. It comes along a few times a year, usually seasonally, and prompts fans to stock up on candles, hand cream, and so much more. Now, the semi-annual, warehouse-clearing sale is dropping once again to end 2019 with a bang.
Bath & Body Works will be dropping its last (and largest) semi-annual sale of this year on December 26th with select clearance items up to 75% off both in stores and online.
While the specifics of the sale are still under lock and key, the brand has confirmed that there will be never-before-seen clearance deals and markdowns happening. The only catch? You better act fast, because as an after-Christmas sale, you'll likely be able to shop all of the beloved holiday scents — like Winter Candy Apple candle and Twisted Peppermint shower gel — at a reduced price.
Better still, retired fragrances will be returning at a discounted price. This time, the returning scents will include products in the Black Amethyst, Mad About You, Cashmere Glow, Pink Chiffon, Cucumber Melon, Black Raspberry Vanilla, and Night Blooming Jasmine fragrance collections.
You can't really go wrong with anything at 75%-off retail, so shop Bath & Body Works in store or online on the 26th to make sure your shower, bathroom, and coffee table are stocked with your favorite scented essentials heading into 2020.
