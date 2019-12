Bath & Body Works’ After-Christmas Sale Is A 75%-Off Blowout

While we love a product-specific sale at Bath & Body Works — like its recent Candle Day and inaugural Body Care Day — there's really nothing quite like the retailer's major semi-annual sale. It comes along a few times a year, usually seasonally, and prompts fans to stock up on candles, hand cream, and so much more. Now, the semi-annual, warehouse-clearing sale is dropping once again to end 2019 with a bang.