Bath & Body Works Is Opening Early For A Huge Sale — & It’s Even Bigger Than Candle Day

Bath & Body Works fans celebrate Candle Day like a national holiday: This past Saturday, every small-town mall in America was mobbed by fans trying to get in on the $9 candle action. Now, understanding the major hype around Candle Day, we don't say this casually: Bath & Body Works just announced a new, never-before-seen sale — and it's even better.
This coming weekend, on Saturday, December 14th, over 600 Bath & Body Works body-care products, from shower gels to aromatherapy moisturizers and fine fragrances, will be going for just $4.95 a pop. Like Candle Day, this sale — which will be known as Body Care Day moving forward — is pretty simple, without many exceptions or exclusions. On the 14th, the deals will be available both online and in stores nationwide, with many locations offering extended hours starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Unlike Candle Day, the promo is personal care-specific, which means it includes all your shower essentials: scented body gels and cleansers, body creams, and lotions, plus the limited-edition fragrance mists and aromatherapy lines, too. According to the brand, the deal affects over 600 different products across fragrance collections. Bath & Body Works will also debut three new scents on the day of the sale, which will round out the brand's extensive holiday assortment. Then, for the longtime fans, the retired Black Amethyst collection (a top seller from from 2008 to 2012) will return with a brand-new 2020 look.
Clearly, there are so many ways to win the Body Care Day sale. Grab the new scents and the classics, sugar scrubs and shower gels, and stock your bathroom knowing you're getting once-a-year — like, better than Candle Day — kind of savings.
