How Do Mandalorians Eat? & 3 Other Burning Questions About Star Wars’ Helmeted Hero

While that’s not an actual answer, this set our alarms off, since just two episodes ago in “Sanctuary,” the Mandalorian told Omera that no person has seen his face since he was a child. So, really, it looks like...yes? The helmet stays on during sexy times? Maybe Mandalorians aren’t big on kissing? Our information is still admittedly incomplete, and we can’t actually confirm or deny anything on the subject — but casual viewers and dedicated fans alike have wasted no time in piecing this all together and drawing their own conclusions.