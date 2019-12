House Managers, Secret Airport Terminals & More: Chrissy Teigen Reveals What Her Life Is Really Like

Teigen explained that house managers are people who take care of their mail and house staff schedules. “We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc,” she said. House managers frequently come from a hospitality background — often having worked as the chief of staff at a high-end hotel or resort. Essentially, you’re hiring someone to manage your household and staff like they’d manage a hotel. Pretty wild.