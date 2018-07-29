Thank You, Chrissy Teigen, For Saying What We're All Thinking About Meghan Markle's Father

Family: you can’t live with them, can’t live without them. Whether it’s that uncle was who always wants to talk about politics at Thanksgiving, or that aunt who parties a little too hard, even the Duchess of Sussex isn’t immune from having one of those relatives in the clan. Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, has been the subject of some, well, let’s just say it: boneheaded drama bordering on royal sabotage. And now, even the perennially posi Chrissy Teigen is calling out the elder Markle’s penchant for blabbing to the press.
“This guy...this guy sucks,” wrote Teigen on Twitter, accompanied by screenshots of tabloid articles. “What is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing.”
Thomas Markle’s latest stunt involves a reported nine hour-long interview with the Daily Mail, in which he drops such cringeworthy statements as “I made her the Duchess she is today” and “Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died,” referencing his health issues. Oh boy. Can you feel the secondhand embarrassment welling up in your stomach?
Teigen, like most of us, is perplexed at Thomas’ incessant need to talk. And talk. And talk. And not stop talking. Why does he insist on doing interviews with tawdry British tabloid outlets? Does Meghan’s family not realize how much they are humiliating themselves? Are Markle, and Meghan’s equally mortifying half-sister, Stephanie Grant, trying to heartlessly ruin the Duchess’s day?
At this point, we’re with Teigen. We can write off the first instance of tabloid faux pas, as, well, a mistake. But the more that Markle publicly says such shameful, ill-advised things about his own daughter, it becomes clearer that this isn’t just simple media illiteracy. This is a coordinated plan to debase Meghan’s standing, borne of pure jealousy and spite. After so many instances of sabotage, we can only conclude that Meghan’s family is truly out to get her — and for that, as Teigen says, they suck.
