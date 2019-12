Blake Shelton Is The Latest To Awkwardly Call Out Ellen DeGeneres On Her Show

Ellen DeGeneres' shtick as a TV host is to put her guests on the spot, which usually leads to well-received fun by all. Alas, it seems like Dakota Johnson opened the floodgates of criticism of DeGeneres when she clapped back at the celebrity, who wrongly accused Johnson of not inviting her to her 30th birthday (Johnson did, but DeGeneres was busy hanging out with George W. Bush at a football game that weekend). Now, Blake Shelton is calling out DeGeneres too, and honestly, maybe she should just stick to less controversial talking points.