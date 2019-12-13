Tiny Keychain, Big Mood: Timothée Chalamet’s Latest Accessory Went Viral

We’ve only just begun to see what Little Women’s press tour will bring us in terms of Timothée Chalamet’s red carpet looks. For the New York premiere, the 23-year-old actor donned a pinstripe suit courtesy of Alexander McQueen that featured a tailored vest and one hell of a wallet chain. If you thought that ensemble couldn’t be beat, though, you were wrong. Last night, Chalamet showed up to the film’s Paris premiere in a magenta Stella McCartney suit, Haider Ackermann boots, and one very tiny accessory: a gold Eiffel Tower keychain — and now it’s going viral.
We’d love nothing more than to say that the actor, whose father emigrated to New York from Nîmes, France, was paying homage to his heritage with the ornament, but alas, it seems that his token of Paris was simply a gift from a fan. “Someone gave me that Eiffel Tower outside lol,” he explained on his Instagram story. Nevertheless, he toted the thing around all night. Strange? Yes. Strange for Timothée Chalamet? Not so much.
In the past, we’ve seen Chalamet wear everything from an embroidered bib à la Louis Vuitton for the 2019 Golden Globes to an N*SYNC-inspired neon turtleneck by Givenchy. But despite his sometimes odd styling tendencies, Timo (a nickname given to him by Haider Ackermann) always manages to make even the most outlandish of fashion choices seem nonchalant.
Like the bib that launched a thousand memes, this keychain moment is stirring up its fair share of hype on Twitter. “God invented the colors for Timothée Chalamet,” one user wrote, while another put things simply: “Timothée Chalamet. That’s it. That’s the Tweet.” Below, we’ve rounded up all of the best reactions to the man, the myth, the legend: Timothée Chalamet and his all-important keychain.
And to buy a tiny Eiffel for a big mood of your own, Amazon is currently selling them in packs of 15 for $8.99.
