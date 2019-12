According to TLC, the Emmy-winning series will return to its regular Thursday 9 p.m. slot on January 2nd, and what better New Year's resolution than a commitment to a weekly education from Dr. Sandra Lee herself? Fans will recall the show's general format, but for anyone new: Dr. Pimple Popper follows the practice of LA-based surgical dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee as she treats patients with life-inhibiting skin conditions. That can mean everything from 50-year-old blackheads to bulging, grapefruit-shaped lipomas and full-body rashes — and that just slices the surface of the first three seasons.