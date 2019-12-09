If you're currently in a TV rut, bingeing reruns while waiting for your favorite shows to return from the long off season, the end is in sight — well, at least for the popaholics out there. The beloved medical mystery/dermatological investigative series Dr. Pimple Popper is set to return with new episodes the first week of January, and these new, never-before-seen cases live up to the warning of "viewer discretion advised."
According to TLC, the Emmy-winning series will return to its regular Thursday 9 p.m. slot on January 2nd, and what better New Year's resolution than a commitment to a weekly education from Dr. Sandra Lee herself? Fans will recall the show's general format, but for anyone new: Dr. Pimple Popper follows the practice of LA-based surgical dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee as she treats patients with life-inhibiting skin conditions. That can mean everything from 50-year-old blackheads to bulging, grapefruit-shaped lipomas and full-body rashes — and that just slices the surface of the first three seasons.
Speaking of cutting, for the newest episodes, you can expect more of the same — sweet patients with jaw-dropping growths in need of Dr. Lee's niche expertise — plus the most shocking surgical procedures ever captured on camera. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and your gag reflex will be tested like never before. If you're a glutton for punishment, click the video below to get your exclusive sneak peek at all that's coming in Dr. Pimple Popper 2020.
Dr. Pimple Popper will return Thursday, January 2, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.
