Speaking of cutting, for the newest episodes, you can expect more of the same — sweet patients with jaw-dropping growths in need of Dr. Lee's niche expertise — plus the most shocking surgical procedures ever captured on camera. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and your gag reflex will be tested like never before. If you're a glutton for punishment, click the video below to get your exclusive sneak peek at all that's coming in Dr. Pimple Popper 2020.