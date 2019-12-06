See Baby Taylor Swift Play In Snow For “Christmas Tree Farm”

Finally, after over a decade of waiting, Taylor Swift has returned to the holiday music genre. In 2008, she released The Taylor Swift Holiday Collection in which the then-19-year-old covered classics like "White Christmas" and "Santa Baby," as well as originals like "Christmas Must Be Something More." However, the recent reignited hype of Ariana Grande's 2015 EP Christmas & Chill, and her new Lover snow globe, perhaps inspired Swift to sit down and pen "Christmas Tree Farm," a wonderful jingly song based on her childhood growing up on an actual Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania.
Swift posted a video on Twitter revealing the holiday track wasn't planned, but rather that she wrote the song on a whim and decided she didn't want to wait a year to release it (her cats were no help in that decision).
"When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee," she captioned the video. "When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos)"
When in doubt, ask the itty bitty pretty kitty committee. When they shun you with silence, ambivalence, and judgmental brush offs... just put the song out anyway. NEW XMAS SONG AND VIDEO (made from home videos 👨👩👧👦) OUT TONIGHT #ChristmasTreeFarm 🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲🎄🌲 pic.twitter.com/GdlnCAKDLF— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 5, 2019
The song begins dramatically, with hints of Cass Elliot's "Dream a Little Dream of Me" combined with the classic style of fellow Christmas singers like Frank Sinatra.
"My winter nights are taken up by static/Stress and holiday shopping traffic," she sings. "But I close my eyes and I'm somewhere else/Just like magic."
Then the song transforms into the style of more modern Christmas hits, with the bounce of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and "Last Christmas."
"In my heart is a Christmas tree farm/Where the people would come/To dance under sparkling lights," she sings, of course later revealing that she's, in fact, singing the song to a person who may or may not be Joe Alwyn (it's Joe Alwyn).
"Sweet dreams of holly and ribbon/Mistakes are forgiven/And everythin' is icy and blue/And you would be there too," also adding, "Just bein' in your arms/Takes me back to that little farm/Where every wish comes true."
The music video, however, has nothing to do with any modern romance, and is instead a montage of home videos taken in the late 80s and early 90s, with Swift in various stages of Baby playing in the snow, opening presents, and chasing dogs. Once you realize she really did grow up in a literal winter wonderland, the only question is this: Shouldn't she release more Christmas songs? You have less than three weeks, Swift.
