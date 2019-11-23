On the heels of three Grammy nominations, Taylor Swift is certainly in a giving mood. She just unveiled the holiday-inspired video for the remix of “Lover” with Shawn Mendes on Friday, and now Swifties have been gifted with another treat.
The romantic “Lover” remix video is set inside a snow globe and features a colorful house, twinkling lights and Christmas trees, as scripted lyrics appear inside, and that snow globe is now a legit, real thing. And if I could borrow Swift’s own words for a second, it’s “wintery cute.”
“We made real life versions of the snow globe from the Lover video because of course we did,” Swift wrote in the caption of the photo on Instagram.
Holidays have always been Swift’s favorite time of the year, so it’s no surprise that she opted to create in-real-life versions the classic winter decor item. She even had a Christmas-themed birthday party back in 2015.
My number one excitement factor with Christmas is watching my family open up gifts,” Swift told Southern Living in 2014. “I love searching for the perfect gift—and the perfect wrapping paper—for each person in my life.”
The album and song were good, but this snowglobe is pretty much the icing on a gingerbread cookie. Now, we just need it to be restocked.
