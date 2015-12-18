Ariana Grande Releases Original Christmas Songs & They Rock

Ariana Grande has been teasing us with a new Christmas album for a few days now. Today she’s finally delivered.
Grande's Christmas & Chill is an EP featuring six original tracks. (Well, five and an intro.)
Fans can rest easy that this is not just your standard Christmas fare. While none of the songs have the classic feel of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You," they all have the signature Grande bounce and swagger. It’s an interesting followup to Christmas Kisses, her 2013 EP of Christmas standards, and 2014’s “Santa Tell Me.”
As far as the EP's title goes, the 22-year-old singer took to Twitter to explain.
lmao it made everyone in the room laugh... so i stuck with it https://t.co/dEa1fb2FvJ— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 17, 2015
The tracks are available overseas but will be available for purchase tonight at 9 p.m. PST. In the meantime, you can listen to them all below.
