Unlike Gilmore Girls, show creator and writer Amy Sherman-Palladino does not know the last four words of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. However, we will be getting more seasons — it’s just unclear how many. And though it only just came back for season 3, winter weekends were made for binging and there are plenty of you already wondering when we'll get The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4.
First of all, co-writing, directing, and producing husband-and-wife team Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino have an idea of how they want the show to end, but they doesn’t know how many seasons it’ll take to bring Midge’s story to a close. Hopefully, many, many seasons. After all, it feels like her story is just beginning. Sherman-Palladino tells TVLine, “We know where we want [Midge]’s story to end. We don’t know how many more seasons it will take to get there, but we know when the journey is over.”
How Many Seasons Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Will There Be?
At the very least, we’re probably going to get at five seasons. Back in 2017, Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think we know what our trajectory is for the first four to five seasons. And then I just want to see if I’m still breathing at that point. If I am, then we’ll continue or Dan [Palladino] and his new wife will continue!” I wouldn’t be surprised if Maisel is given more than just five seasons though, considering Amazon gave the show a (rare!) two-season pickup and the series and its cast just can’t seem to stop racking up awards.
Also, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is just really, really popular. Even though it’s tricky to gauge the success of streaming content, Nielsen reports that season 2 of Maisel averaged “1.9 million million viewers during its first seven days on the service,” and that “the first episode had an average audience of 3.3 million viewers over that week.”
When Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Release Date?
It doesn't have one yet. Because technically, it hasn't been announced. However, considering season 1, 2, and 3 premiered in 2017, 2018, and 2019 (respectively), it wouldn’t be outlandish to assume season 4 will arrive sometime late 2020. When we’ll get the season 4 renewal announcement is a mystery, although we can probably expect it in early or mid-2020. The show’s season 3 renewal was announced in May 2018 after Sherman-Palladino asked Amazon for it after accepting The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Peabody Award. She publicly asked Amazon, “You’re going to give it to us because we’re bringing home the fancy thing, right?” And obviously, Amazon did.
What Will The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Be About?
No spoilers, but it seems like Midge’s career as a comedian is truly taking off. After a stagnant (and arguably rough) start in the stand-up comedy world in season 1 and 2, the third season has Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) opening for Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) on a crazy tour and performing in front of hundreds of people.
Even though Midge is on the up-and-up, she’s still pretty far from hanging out on Johnny Carson’s couch. “It’s the one on his set that’s on camera. We’re not hiding the fact that this is going to be a journey of success. It’s the journey that we think is going to be interesting for the audience,” Palladino told the Hollywood Reporter back in 2017.
Midge is the on the road to true fame and success that she achieves with her talent — and on her own terms.
Season 3 has Midge scoring her first opening act (for Shy), so we very much doubt that means she’s at the end of her journey. And if the journey is what Sherman-Palladino and Palladino want the audience to stay for, then rest assured, we’ve got many seasons ahead.
