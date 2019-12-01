Zoë Kravitz Kicks Off The Holiday Season With Her Favorite Classic Haircut

Zoë Kravitz is easing her way into the holiday season with a return to her favorite classic cut: the pixie.
Sporting long dreadlocks until this cut, Kravitz shared a photo to Instagram showing off her new look, accompanied by a scissor emoji following the simple caption, “hair.” She seemingly posed in a loft bed, showing off her newly cropped hair in an ivory camisole, gold hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces.
Kravitz has often sported short hair in the past, quite possibly giving her hair a break in between roles that require more complicated looks, such as platinum hair, long braids, and locs, or sometimes a combination of color and braids.
Kravitz tagged stylist Nikki Nelms, the self-named “Hair MacGyver,” in the post. Nelms works with the Big Little Lies star frequently, and is also responsible for many looks for Yara Shahidi and Janelle Monáe.
While unwavering self-expression is rooted deep within her DNA, Kravitz admits that she has had a rocky road when it comes to locking down her own personal look."The struggle's always been real for me and my hair," the YSL Beauty ambassador told Refinery29 in October. "The options can seem limited when you have a kinkier texture."
Keep in mind that the operative word is seem: ever since she began transitioning from relaxed to natural hair in 2014, she has managed to try out an impressive number of styles with her box braids.
"I really prefer my hair being natural," she told Refinery29.
"She's super open to change and not that attached to anything," Nelms said. "She's open to length or cutting it, darkening or bleaching. When you’re open, you can experience more."
Beyond her new look, Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman movie, and people are seriously here for it. Kravitz joins the franchise alongside Robert Pattinson, whose role as Batman was announced back in May.
