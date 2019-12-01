We’re Throwing It Back To 2005 By Shopping These Top-Notch Cyber Monday Sales

Cyber Monday holds a special place in our shopping-driven hearts. While, for many of us, Black Friday is a holiday-adjacent episode that has existed for as long as we can remember — whereas we can actually recall a time before the aforementioned digital holiday was just as ubiquitous as its pre-weekend bookend. (According to Fast Company, the term “Cyber Monday” was coined by National Retail Federation president Ellen Davis in 2005, when she noticed that online spending tripled on the Monday after Thanksgiving.)
While these twin blowout sale days have evolved into a whole blowout sale weekend and are inarguably on the road to becoming an entire blowout sale month, Cyber Monday is still a special day for shoppers who came of age in the internet’s earliest days — so naturally, we had to devote some real estate to the best beauty, fashion, and home Cyber Monday sales from every crawl-able URL around the World Wide Web. So once you’re settled at your desk with your latte, put on your headphones and your busiest face, and pretend do some work while you’re actually shopping Cyber Monday sales — just like our ancestors did in the early 2000s.