With an extra $500 million cash in her pocket after selling Coty the majority stake in her beauty brand, it seems Kylie Jenner is feeling extra generous this holiday season. The beauty mogul just announced multiple Black Friday sales across her two brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, and the savings are some of the best we’ve seen all week.
Once the turkey-induced coma hits at 5 p.m. PST on Thursday, Nov 28, you can log onto KylieCosmetics.com for 40% off all lip products — including the Lip Kits that made her line famous (and would make your cousin very, very happy to find in their stocking this year). Jenner is also offering 30% off face and eye products for the duration of the sale, which lasts until Saturday, November 30, at 11:59 p.m. PST.
Advertisement
More of a skin care person? Jenner’s got that covered, too. Starting Thursday, Nov 28, at 5 p.m. PST through Saturday, November 30, at 11:59 p.m. PST, you can take 20% off your purchases sitewide at kylieskin.com. Jenner will also be releasing her much-anticipated Kylie Skin x APL Slides for you to lounge around in while you mask, as well as restocking her sold-out Kylie Skin Sets.
If you're shopping at Ulta for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can also score 40% off her holiday kits on December 1, and 40% off her eyeshadow palettes on December 2. She'll also throw in a free lip single for Kylie Cosmetics purchases over $30. Now if only she'd toss in a couple million...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Content:
Advertisement