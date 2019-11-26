15 Beauty Products To Shop During Ulta’s Black Friday Sale

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
This much we know to be true: We love shopping, and we also love saving money on products that we use. And with a bevy of irresistible Black Friday sales right around the corner, 'tis the season to save big on beauty — especially at Ulta Beauty, who just announced its Black Friday game plan. (If you see what we're getting at, it's good.)
Here's everything you need to know: Beginning November 28 at 4 p.m. CT (and in-stores at 5 p.m., depending on store hours), Ulta Beauty is unveiling major savings on hair, makeup, skin care, holiday sets, and more. (Plus, you can also score free shipping on all orders of $35 or more!) You'll have until Sunday, December 1 to shop the deals on their Black Friday sale landing page before Cyber Monday deals start rolling through, so if you've been in the market for a nail polish refresh, now's your one shot to get half-off OPI shades. Just saying.
From eyeshadow palettes to marked-down hair styling tools, here are the best deals we're shopping during the major sale.
