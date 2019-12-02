37 Cyber Monday Beauty Sales That Are Worth The Last-Minute Splurge

Cyber Monday may feel like the ultimate, "but wait, there's more!" sale gag, but there's a reason it's emerged as a dark horse to Black Friday's reign as the biggest shopping day of the year. Whether you're in the market for a new TV or want to restock your Crest Whitestrips stash on the cheap, snagging an incredible Cyber Monday deal is the best way we can think of to close out a weekend of incredible finds.
On the beauty front, everything from Clarisonic and Foreo cleansing brushes to Tarte Shape Tape is being majorly marked down this year. And what's more, today is your last chance to save as most of the sales wrap up for good; play your cards right, and you can make like a bandit this year by shopping our deal roundup of all your favorite hair, makeup, nail, and skin care brands. (After all, it's not wallet damage if you're getting the best bang for your buck, right?)
